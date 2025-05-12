EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corporation Begins Preliminary Steps for SR-211 Filing

EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC), a dynamic company with interests in the beverage and lifestyle branding sectors, today announced that it has initiated preliminary steps toward filing a Form 211 under SEC Rule 15c2-11 (commonly referred to as SR-211), as part of its broader strategy to enhance market visibility and enable public trading of its securities.

The SR-211 filing process is a critical step toward re-establishing quotation of the company’s stock on the OTC Markets. By beginning the preparatory process, Aristocrat Group Corporation is signaling its commitment to transparency, compliance, and long-term shareholder value.

“We are excited to begin this next phase in our corporate development,” said Derek Sisson, CEO of Aristocrat Group Corporation. “Filing an SR-211 represents a significant milestone in our journey to re-enter the public markets and provide our investors with improved access and liquidity.”

The Company is working closely with legal counsel and an experienced market maker to ensure the SR-211 filing is completed efficiently and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.

More details will be shared in the coming weeks as the company progresses through the application process.

About Aristocrat Group Corporation

Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC) is focused on building a diverse portfolio of high-potential brands across various lifestyle industries, including beverages, wellness, and premium consumer products. The Company is committed to delivering long-term growth and value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and strong corporate governance. For more information www.aristocratgroupcrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include all financial projections and any declarations regarding management's intents, beliefs or current expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements terminology such as "may," "will," "Should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.

