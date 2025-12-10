EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corporation Launches Gulf Of Merica(TM) Agave Spirit, Strengthening Revenue Strategy and Expanding Presence in High-Growth Category

EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

HOUSTON, TEXAS - December 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC) today announced the launch of Gulf Of Merica™ Agave Spirit, a significant expansion of the company’s brand portfolio that positions ASCC to participate in one of the fastest-growing, highest-margin segments of the global spirits industry.

The introduction of Gulf Of Merica™ marks a strategic advancement for ASCC as it shifts toward diversified, scalable revenue channels with strong consumer demand. Agave-based spirits - led by tequila, mezcal, and emerging American agave products - continue to outperform the broader beverage alcohol market, showing multi-year double-digit growth in both volume and value.

A Strategic Growth Move for Shareholders

“Entering the agave spirits segment is a deliberate decision aligned with our long-term revenue strategy,” said Derek Sisson, CEO of Aristocrat Group Corporation. “Gulf Of Merica™ expands our product offerings into a category where consumer demand, premium pricing, and retail adoption remain exceptionally strong. This launch enhances the value of our portfolio and increases ASCC’s potential for meaningful, sustained growth.”

ASCC’s expansion into agave spirits supports several key investor objectives:

Entry into a high-growth, premium category with accelerating market demand

Potential for improved profit margins through category-driven pricing power

Broader distribution opportunities, leveraging existing and new retail partners

Increased brand visibility across key U.S. markets

A stronger, more diversified product portfolio that supports long-term scaling

Positioning ASCC for Revenue Acceleration

The company expects Gulf Of Merica™ to serve as a catalyst for increased distribution conversations and retail placements due to its patriotic branding, market appeal, and alignment with consumer trends driven by younger demographic segments.

“Gulf Of Merica™ reflects our commitment to building brands that resonate culturally and commercially,” added Derek Sisson. “We believe this launch will generate meaningful interest from distributors, retailers, and the investment community as we continue executing our expansion strategy.”

ASCC will release further updates regarding production, market rollout, and distribution milestones to keep shareholders informed as the product enters targeted markets.

About Aristocrat Group Corporation (ASCC)

Aristocrat Group Corporation develops and markets innovative, American-driven spirit brands built for high-growth consumer segments. The company focuses on premiumization, brand diversification, and strategic partnerships to accelerate revenue and deliver long-term shareholder value.

