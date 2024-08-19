19.08.2024 07:30:04

EQS-News: Baader Bank and sino AG agree further collaboration in heavy trading

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Contract
Baader Bank and sino AG agree further collaboration in heavy trading

19.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank and sino AG agree further collaboration in heavy trading

Baader Bank has extended the cooperation agreement in place with its B2B partner sino (sino AG) for several years. Baader Bank and sino started collaborating back in the 2022 financial year, with sino customers being transferred to the Baader Bank platform as a result.

"Successfully transferring our customers and starting our collaboration with Baader Bank two years ago was an important milestone for all parties involved. We have been extremely satisfied with our partnership since then and we want to continue deepening it in the future so that we can grow together", say Ingo Hillen and Karsten Müller, Board of sino AG.

The cooperation partnership in the trading and account business has been agreed for a period of several years. As part of the companies' collaboration to date, the expansion of Baader Bank’s product range has also been continuously developed with sino. New projects to enhance the joint setup are also being planned for the future, which will enable Baader Bank and its new and existing and B2B partners to systematically focus on further and diversified growth.

"Our cooperation partnership with sino has developed very positively over the past two years. We look forward to the continued presence of sino on our platform as a cooperation partner in the future and to writing the next chapter in our joint growth story", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.

 

 

 

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

 

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

 

 

Next dates:

24/08/2024  Börsentag Zurich

07/09/2024  Börsentag Berlin

23-26/09/2024   Baader Investment Conference 2024

 

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.


19.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1017
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1968311

 
End of News EQS News Service

1968311  19.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968311&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baader Bank AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baader Bank AG 3,89 -1,02% Baader Bank AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Wochenbeginn leichte Verluste verbuchen. Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen