EQS-News: Baader Bank and sino AG agree further collaboration in heavy trading

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Contract

Baader Bank and sino AG agree further collaboration in heavy trading



19.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Baader Bank and sino AG agree further collaboration in heavy trading

Baader Bank has extended the cooperation agreement in place with its B2B partner sino (sino AG) for several years. Baader Bank and sino started collaborating back in the 2022 financial year, with sino customers being transferred to the Baader Bank platform as a result.

"Successfully transferring our customers and starting our collaboration with Baader Bank two years ago was an important milestone for all parties involved. We have been extremely satisfied with our partnership since then and we want to continue deepening it in the future so that we can grow together", say Ingo Hillen and Karsten Müller, Board of sino AG.

The cooperation partnership in the trading and account business has been agreed for a period of several years. As part of the companies' collaboration to date, the expansion of Baader Bank’s product range has also been continuously developed with sino. New projects to enhance the joint setup are also being planned for the future, which will enable Baader Bank and its new and existing and B2B partners to systematically focus on further and diversified growth.

"Our cooperation partnership with sino has developed very positively over the past two years. We look forward to the continued presence of sino on our platform as a cooperation partner in the future and to writing the next chapter in our joint growth story", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

Next dates:

24/08/2024 Börsentag Zurich

07/09/2024 Börsentag Berlin

23-26/09/2024 Baader Investment Conference 2024

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.