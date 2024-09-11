EQS-News: Baader Bank and Smartbroker+ strengthen cooperation partnership

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank and Smartbroker+ strengthen cooperation partnership



11.09.2024

Baader Bank and Smartbroker+ strengthen cooperation partnership

Baader Bank has renewed the existing cooperation agreement with its B2B2C cooperation partner Smartbroker+ for several years ahead of schedule. Baader Bank and the Smartbroker Group announced their collaboration back towards the end of the 2022 financial year. At the end of 2023, this agreement saw the technical transfer of securities accounts belonging to existing Smartbroker customers in the amount of EUR 5 billion assets under management.

"Over the two years of our collaboration, the decision to process our business with Baader Bank has proven to be absolutely right. Baader Bank has impressed us with the passion and strong commitment they bring to the business. We look forward to driving growth together and further expanding our SMARTBROKER+ together with Baader Bank", says Thomas Soltau, Member of the Management Board of Smartbroker AG.

The cooperation partnership in the account and trading business has been agreed for a period of several years. As part of the companies' collaboration to date, the expansion of Baader Bank's product range, such as crypto trading, has also been continuously advanced together with Smartbroker+. New projects to enhance the joint setup are also being planned for the future, which will enable Baader Bank and its new and existing and B2B partners to systematically focus on further and diversified growth.

"Our cooperation partnership with Smartbroker is already founded on a wealth of shared experience, on the basis of which we still have many steps to take together. We look forward to the continued presence of Smartbroker on our platform as a cooperation partner in the future and to writing the next chapter in our joint growth story", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.







About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.