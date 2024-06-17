EQS-News: Baader Bank opens its doors to asset managers and neo-brokers

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Baader Bank opens its doors to asset managers and neo-brokers



17.06.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Last Thursday, 13 June 2024, Baader Bank opened the doors at its headquarters in Unterschleissheim to customers and business partners. The bank organised this annual networking event, which features a diverse supporting programme, for the sector of traditional and online asset managers, fund managers, family offices, banks, insurance companies as well as online and neo-brokers just outside Munich.

Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank, hosted the event, which this year focused not only on the 2024 Football World Cup, but also on artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, the current capital market environment and the trading services offered by Baader Bank through Baader Trading. In all, around 300 guests were welcomed at the event.

The event programme is aimed primarily at existing customers of Baader Bank. A selection of specialist lectures by top-class speakers was rounded off by presentations on selected investment strategies and a compliance training course. Other highlights included insights into the life of a professional footballer from Daniel Caligiuri, a former player in the Bundesliga and German Cup winner, and the conversation with Dr. Robert Ertl, Board Member of Bayerische Börse AG, on the success story of the gettex trading venue.

Over the course of this year's in-house "Baader Bank Opens Its Doors" event, visitors were introduced to the trading services offered by Baader Bank, marketed as Baader Trading since the beginning of the year. With this new brand, Baader Bank aims to further establish the trading services on offer to its customers. An insight into this also features in our new promotional film, which celebrated its premiere on Thursday (Link to YouTube: https://youtu.be/SbGZIV6xOmU?si=U4moEGgmJr43EfhT).

The talks on offer were supplemented by a selection of company meetings held directly on site under the slogan Small Cap Pearls. These were an opportunity for investors and companies to exchange ideas on strategic developments and investment cases. Those present included representatives of All for One, HAMBORNER REIT, learnd SE, König & Bauer and Shelly.

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.