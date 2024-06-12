EQS-News: Basler AG makes strategic investment in Roboception GmbH

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 11:07:11

12.06.2024 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Ahrensburg, June 12, 2024 – The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, acquired a 25.1 % stake in Roboception GmbH, Munich, as part of a strategic investment and capital increase.

Since 2021, Basler AG and Roboception GmbH have had a sales partnership and intensive cooperation in the field of 3D image processing solutions. The company, based in Munich, was founded in 2015, currently employs 13 employees and specializes in innovative hardware and software products in the field of 3D sensor technology. Roboception’s 3D image processing solutions enable robotic systems to reliably capture their environment in real time. Intuitive user interfaces enable quick and easy integration.

ʺWith this investment, Basler expands its cooperation with Roboception and supports the powerful development of Roboception’s 3D technology, together with well-known co-shareholders from the robotics industry. With this investment, Basler AG strengthens its position in the field of 3D image processing solutions for robotic systems in factory automation and logistics,” explains Hardy Mehl.

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.  

 

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008. 

 

 


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
