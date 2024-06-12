|
EQS-News: Basler AG makes strategic investment in Roboception GmbH
Basler AG makes strategic investment in Roboception GmbH
Ahrensburg, June 12, 2024 – The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, acquired a 25.1 % stake in Roboception GmbH, Munich, as part of a strategic investment and capital increase.
Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 – 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008.
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
