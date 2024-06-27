EQS-News: BayWa AG: Repayment of the green bond completed as planned

EQS-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Bond

Number: 02424-PIU10 | Date 27 June 2024

BayWa AG: Repayment of the green bond completed as planned

Munich, 27 June 2024 – BayWa AG, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005194062, DE0005194005), repaid its green bond as planned on 26 June 2024. The repayment was made from existing and freely available funds and led to a debt reduction of €200 million.

The bond issued in June 2019 had an interest coupon of 3.125 per cent p.a. and a volume of EUR 500 million. It was the first benchmark-sized green bond transaction by an unrated company in Europe. The issue proceeds were used to finance new and existing wind and solar energy plants worldwide.

About BayWa AG

BayWa AG is a globally active group with the business units energy, agriculture and building materials. As a global player with revenues of €23.9 billion in 2023, it develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the basic human needs of food, energy, heating, mobility, construction and housing. The company has around 25,000 employees in over 50 countries. The headquarters of the parent company, which was founded in 1923 and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, are in Munich. BayWa AG’s roots lie in agricultural cooperative trading, and its mission is to provide rural regions with everything they require for agriculture. More information is available at www.baywa.com/press.

