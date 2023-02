EQS-News: BayWa posts record result in 2022 Board of Management proposes a dividend increase plus payment of a special dividend

EQS-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

BayWa posts record result in 2022 Board of Management proposes a dividend increase plus payment of a special dividend (news with additional features)



28.02.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Number: 00723-PIU02 | Date 28 February 2023

Publication of preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year.

Munich, 28 February 2023 As anticipated, BayWa AG closed the financial year 2022 by setting new records in revenues and earnings. In doing so, the company continued the outstanding business performance that had already been indicated over the course of the year and successfully built on the growth momentum of previous years despite the numerous challenges facing the market. The SDAX-listed Group recorded earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 504.1 million (2021: 266.6 million) up almost 90% year on year. Revenues stood at 27.1 billion in 2022 (2021: 19.8 billion). The BayWa Board of Management will propose to the Supervisory Board to raise the dividend for 2022 to 1.10 per share. In addition, a special dividend of 10 cents per share is to be paid this year to mark the 100th anniversary of BayWa AG.

BayWas supply function withstands uncertainty

In a volatile market environment characterised by scarce resources and supply bottlenecks, BayWa proved in 2022 that it is a resilient partner times of crisis, says Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG. In the financial year just ended, we witnessed a high level of demand in the areas of heat energy carriers, agricultural inputs and building materials combined with a keen need for supply reliability and stability on the part of our customers. Thanks to forward-looking inventory and risk management, a broad supplier network and the knowledge and experience acquired over our companys 100 years in business, we succeeded in meeting these needs and building on the growth momentum of recent years.

BayWa AG Annual Results Press Conference on 30 March 2023

BayWa will publish detailed figures for the financial year 2022 along with its balance sheet on 30 March 2023. The Annual Results Press Conference will be held as a hybrid event on 30 March, starting at 10.30 am. The analysts conference scheduled for the same day will also be held in a hybrid format.



