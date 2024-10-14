|
EQS-News: beaconsmind Group Implements Major Project for Leading European Real Estate Company Across All Shopping Centers in Germany
beaconsmind Group Implements Major Project for Leading European Real Estate Company Across All Shopping Centers in Germany
Zurich, Switzerland – 14 October 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of location-based marketing software and infrastructure solutions, has successfully executed a large-scale project for a top European real estate company and shopping center operator. Several shopping centers across Germany were equipped with state-of-the-art internet access and Cloud WiFi technology by FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH, a subsidiary of beaconsmind Group. The new solution significantly enhances the network infrastructure and WiFi quality for customers and businesses within the shopping centers.
The comprehensive project included gateway upgrades, installation, and ongoing customer support. With this solution, the shopping center operator can now provide VDSL and Cloud WiFi services to over 3 million daily visitors across all centers. FREDERIX will also provide long-term support for internet access and hotspot services, leading to a significant improvement in network quality and user satisfaction.
The project has an initial five-year term, with annual revenues expected to be in the mid-six-figure Euro range, contributing to beaconsmind's revenue from 2024 onward. This successful partnership with a European shopping center market leader showcases beaconsmind's technical expertise and enhances its market position in infrastructure solutions.
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind Group, commented:
