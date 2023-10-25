EQS-News: Bike24 Holding AG announces preliminary results for the third quarter of 2023, full-year revenue guidance adjusted

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Bike24 Holding AG announces preliminary results for the third quarter of 2023, full-year revenue guidance adjusted



25.10.2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Continued subdued consumer sentiment; expectation of further overcapacities due to consolidations

Q3 2023 EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 3.9 percent, a further improvement versus the first and second quarters as well as the prior-year quarter; -16 percent year-on-year decline in revenues

Revenue growth guidance for fiscal year 2023 adjusted from previously -10 to -5 percent to -16 to -11 percent, guidance for EBITDA margin (adjusted) remains unchanged

Inventories reduced to EUR 84.8 million and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 16.9 million

Dresden, October 25, 2023 - Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24), one of the leading European e-commerce platforms for everything around cycling, continues to navigate in a challenging market environment. However, macroeconomic challenges and consolidations across the industry are expected to lead to stronger overcapacities than originally planned. With a focus on profitability and fewer promotional activities, the company nevertheless achieved an increase in operating profitability compared to the previous quarters as well as the prior-year quarter.

"We continue to find ourselves in an environment that the cycling world has not experienced for decades. Initial consolidations show that the market will change fundamentally," says Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24. "Nevertheless, despite having reduced promotional activities significantly, we were able to further lower our inventories and stick to our strategy 'profitability before growth'."

Operational profitability and financial stability

According to preliminary calculations, BIKE24 generated revenues of EUR 61.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, which corresponds to a decrease of -16 percent compared to the prior-year quarter (EUR 72.6 million). Operating profitability increased with a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.9 percent compared to the prior-year quarter (3.3 percent), mainly due to an increased gross margin because of fewer promotional activities.

The reason for the negative revenue development in the third quarter was the continuing low level of consumer sentiment and overcapacities in individual segments. In particular, the PAC business (parts, accessories and clothing) is very consumption-driven and disproportionately affected by the current market situation. Despite a significant increase in the share of full-bike sales, the PAC segment remains BIKE24's most important revenue driver with around 79 percent of total revenues (86 percent in Q3 2022).

"Despite all the difficulties, we are still on track to reach our inventory target of EUR 75 million by the end of the year. The increase in cash and cash equivalents to around EUR 17 million allows us some flexibility in terms of liquidity," reports CFO Timm Armbrust.

Revenue guidance adjusted to reflect current market environment

As the expected easing of the market is expected to be further delayed, the management of BIKE24 has adjusted the revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023. Instead of a decline in revenues of -10 to -5 percent, it now expects a development of -16 to -11 percent. Despite the adjusted revenue expectations, initiatives to increase profitability will continue to be executed, with the result that the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to remain between -1 and 1 percent.

The final financials for the third quarter, the quarterly report and the presentation will be published on November 2, 2023. The earnings call will take place at 12 p.m. and can be followed through the following link:

https://montegaconnect.de/event/jxqeuyoz0rn5js9pah68sdtx4pdbjfoi

