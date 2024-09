EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Conference

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION



03.09.2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Birkenstock Holding plc

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || SEPTEMBER 3, 2024

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK”, the “Company” or “we”, NYSE: BIRK) today announces that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

Date: September 5th, 2024

Presentation: 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York City, NY

J.P. Morgan 15th Annual U.S. All-Stars Conference

Date: September 17th, 2024

Presentation: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: London, UK

UBS Athletic Training and Lifestyle Innovation Day and 5K

Date: September 25th, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Interested investors and other parties should contact their representatives at the respective banks to inquire about attendance. Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com/.

