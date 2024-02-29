EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG successfully placed EUR 5.0 million convertible bond for the financing of further growth initiatives

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Bond

BRAIN Biotech AG successfully placed EUR 5.0 million convertible bond for the financing of further growth initiatives



29.02.2024 / 20:40 CET/CEST

BRAIN Biotech AG successfully placed EUR 5.0 million convertible bond for the financing of further growth initiatives

Zwingenberg, Germany, 29 February 2024 – At its meeting today and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG has resolved, to issue convertible bonds in the total nominal amount of EUR 5.0 million, making partial use of the authorization of the ordinary annual general meeting on 8 March 2023. The subscription rights of existing shareholders of the Company have been excluded. The placement has been executed entirely in the form of a private placement to MP Beteiligungs-GmbH.

The convertible bonds bear interest at a rate of 6.52 % p.a. on the nominal amount. The initial conversion price of EUR 5.04 was set with a conversion premium of 27 % above the reference share price of EUR 3.97. The maturity date is 5 September 2026.

BRAIN Biotech AG intends to use the net issue proceeds for the financing of growth initiatives and general corporate financing purposes.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech AG, stated: “I would like to thank our anchor shareholder, MP-Beteiligungs-GmbH, for their continued support on our growth path. This successful transaction is another clear sign of confidence in our business strategy.” Michael Schneiders, CFO BRAIN Biotech AG, added: “This financing initiative via an equity linked transaction adds to our financing toolbox which is majorly focused on non-dilutive instruments. At our upcoming AGM on March 12th, we will ask our shareholders to approve a total of EUR 5 million non-dilutive silent participations. With these measures, we view ourselves as adequately financed for the foreseeable future.”

About BRAIN Biotech

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning).

Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.

BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 55,3 million in the fiscal year 2022/23.

For more information, please visit: https://www.brain-biotech.com, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube.

