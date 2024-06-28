EQS-News: Branicks continues to drive consolidation and significantly reduces loan liabilities

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing

Branicks continues to drive consolidation and significantly reduces loan liabilities



28.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Branicks continues to drive consolidation and significantly reduces loan liabilities

Bridge financing reduced by a further EUR 40 million

Strategic realignment and financial consolidation making good progress

Office properties in Mannheim, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf go to VIB

Frankfurt am Main, 28 June 2024. Branicks Group AG ("Branicks"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, is consistently implementing its course of strategic realignment and financial consolidation with further progress. In this context, office properties from Branicks' commercial portfolio were transferred to VIB Vermögen AG - in which Branicks holds around 69% - this week. The purchase price amounted to EUR 125.8 million.

The properties in Mannheim, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf have a total rental area of 38,280 sqm and are well let. The transfer supports the strategic development of VIB into a diversified holder of assets in the logistics and office classes and into a major portfolio holder within the Branicks Group.

At the same time, Branicks announces the further reduction of its loan liabilities by repaying a partial amount of the VIB bridge financing of EUR 40 million at the end of the quarter.

Following the previous consolidation steps in the past quarter and financial year, this leaves a residual bridge financing of EUR 120 million. In accordance with the restructuring plan drawn up and approved on the basis of the corporate planning reviewed by independent experts, this remaining amount will be repaid by the end of 2024 at the latest.

"We are delivering what we promised and are making very good progress in the further development of our company and its financial consolidation. We are making progress in reducing our debt as planned and agreed. We are also sharpening our strategic profile and the roles of the Group companies. In the gradually recovering commercial real estate market, we are positioning Branicks Group AG as a high-profile holder and manager of real estate in the logistics, office and renewables asset classes and as a consultant and service provider with a creative approach and a willingness to innovate along the entire value chain," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR Contact Branicks Group AG

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR Contact Branicks Group AG

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492