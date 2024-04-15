EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Dr. Angela Geerling elected as new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Branicks Group AG: Dr. Angela Geerling elected as new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board



15.04.2024 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Frankfurt, 15.04.2024 - The Supervisory Board of Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has decided on the change at its top announced at the end of last month and elected Dr. Angela Geerling as its new Chairwoman. She has been a member of the Supervisory Board and a member of the Audit Committee since 2022.

The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, will continue to be a member of the Supervisory Board and remain Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of VIB Vermögen AG and BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG.

Dr. Angela Geerling is a proven real estate expert. She holds a doctorate in law and has worked for various real estate companies and leading law firms.

About the Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 355 assets with a combined market value of EUR 13.9 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

For more details, go to branicks.com.

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com