EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Fully on track with sales and financial consolidation

Well over half of the transaction target in own portfolio achieved by mid-year

Further sales in the pipeline

Financial consolidation on track

Frankfurt am Main, July 1, 2024: Branicks Group AG ("Branicks"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has already achieved well over 50% of its sales target for 2024 in its own portfolio (Commercial Portfolio) in the first six months of the financial year. In the gradually recovering transaction market, Branicks notarized sales of more than EUR 300 million in the first half of the year. In its annual outlook for the Commercial Portfolio, Branicks had set a sales target of EUR 500-600 million for the year as a whole.

The sale of a package of 12 logistics properties from the portfolio of VIB Vermögen AG (VIB), in which Branicks holds around 69%, to the international logistics real estate developer P3 Logistic Parks made a significant contribution. The sale was notarized in June and reported by VIB today.

In addition, further sales are in the pipeline.

The successful transaction performance supports the scheduled progress in the financial consolidation of Branicks. At the end of the second quarter, a further EUR 40 million of the bridge financing for the VIB assets was repaid, after EUR 40 million had already been repaid in the first quarter. In accordance with the restructuring plan drawn up and approved on the basis of the corporate planning reviewed by independent experts, the remaining amount of the bridge financing of EUR 120 million will be repaid by the end of 2024 at the latest.

"By the middle of the financial year, we had already notarized well over half of our sales target in the Commercial Portfolio for 2024, and our sales pipeline remains well filled. We are making excellent progress in the increasingly active transaction market. Our financial consolidation is progressing according to plan. In conjunction with our strategic focus, which has already been broadened to include the renewables asset class, Branicks Group AG is gradually taking on new contours and actively positioning itself for the future," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermoegen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

