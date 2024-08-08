EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Further milestone successes for financial consolidation

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Branicks Group AG: Further milestone successes for financial consolidation



08.08.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, August 8, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG



Branicks Group AG: Further milestone successes for financial consolidation

Cash inflow of around EUR 94 million from share deals

Strong operational development in recent months

High pace of implementation of the restructuring plan

Frankfurt am Main, August 8, 2024: Branicks Group AG ("Branicks"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has sold a package of eight companies with nine properties from the commercial portfolio of Branicks AG to VIB Vermögen AG as part of share deals. This resulted in a cash inflow for Branicks AG of around EUR 94 million. Together with high operating strength from the very successful letting business of recent months and the inflow of development fees from the completion of the Global Tower project in Frankfurt, the financial consolidation of Branicks AG is progressing very successfully. A further reduction in debt is planned for the coming weeks.

"In addition to an extremely successful letting business in recent months, we are also making excellent progress with our financial consolidation and the implementation of our restructuring plan and our 2024 transaction targets and are very confident that we will meet our 2024 annual targets in all components," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks AG, on the current development.

The nine properties now transferred to VIB are located in Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Hamburg and have a total lettable area of 81,113 sqm. They are predominantly multi-tenant office properties. They generate annualized rents of around EUR 16 million per year. The transfer supports the strategic development of VIB, in which Branicks holds around 69%, into a diversified real estate company with the logistics and office classes and into a major portfolio holder within the Branicks Group.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com