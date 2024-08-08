08.08.2024 07:00:19

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Further milestone successes for financial consolidation

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Branicks Group AG: Further milestone successes for financial consolidation

08.08.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, August 8, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG


Branicks Group AG: Further milestone successes for financial consolidation 

  • Cash inflow of around EUR 94 million from share deals
  • Strong operational development in recent months
  • High pace of implementation of the restructuring plan 

Frankfurt am Main, August 8, 2024: Branicks Group AG ("Branicks"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has sold a package of eight companies with nine properties from the commercial portfolio of Branicks AG to VIB Vermögen AG as part of share deals. This resulted in a cash inflow for Branicks AG of around EUR 94 million. Together with high operating strength from the very successful letting business of recent months and the inflow of development fees from the completion of the Global Tower project in Frankfurt, the financial consolidation of Branicks AG is progressing very successfully. A further reduction in debt is planned for the coming weeks.

"In addition to an extremely successful letting business in recent months, we are also making excellent progress with our financial consolidation and the implementation of our restructuring plan and our 2024 transaction targets and are very confident that we will meet our 2024 annual targets in all components," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks AG, on the current development.  

The nine properties now transferred to VIB are located in Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Hamburg and have a total lettable area of 81,113 sqm. They are predominantly multi-tenant office properties. They generate annualized rents of around EUR 16 million per year. The transfer supports the strategic development of VIB, in which Branicks holds around 69%, into a diversified real estate company with the logistics and office classes and into a major portfolio holder within the Branicks Group.

 

About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

 

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


08.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1963441

 
End of News EQS News Service

1963441  08.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963441&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Analysen

21.09.23 BRANICKS Group Reduce Baader Bank
03.08.23 BRANICKS Group Reduce Baader Bank
14.07.23 BRANICKS Group Buy Warburg Research
11.07.23 BRANICKS Group Halten DZ BANK
11.07.23 BRANICKS Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG) 1,92 -2,24% BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Freitag leichte Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen