EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Long-term lease signed with expanding themed restaurant operator at HELIO in Augsburg

Frankfurt am Main, 31 January 2024

Vicinity of Augsburg railway station upgraded by Branicks

Operational portfolio business strengthened further

Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, just signed a new long-term lease for a unit of 1,400 sqm inside the HELIO commercial building in Augsburg. The deal with KoKoNo GmbH, a restaurant operator currently expanding in southern Germany, for the attractive site in the centre of Augsburg, was initiated by the company’s lettings team in Munich. The lease agreement was signed for a six-year term. The opening of the KoKoNo pan-European restaurant is scheduled for early 2025, once the premises have been customised to the specifications of the incoming tenant. Branicks is already in talks with tenant leads for the remaining units.

“Ever since we acquired the HELIO asset, we have played a constructive role in structuring the vicinity of the Augsburg railway station, and have taken emerging retail trends into account in our lettings, such as the growing demand for shopping, entertainment and themed experience all under one roof. Against this background, the KoKoNo restaurant perfectly complements the existing tenant structure, and will make the centre more attractive yet for all stakeholders. In addition, the partial opening of Augsburg’s central railway station in early December 2023 and the planned restructuring of the station’s forecourt hold the promise of a sustainably bright outlook for the HELIO,” said Jan Abel, Head of Branch at Branicks Onsite GmbH in Munich, a subsidiary of Branicks.

Christian Winnerl, Managing Director of KoKoNo GmbH, said: “The premises we found at the HELIO in Augsburg suits our expansion strategy and our concept perfectly: close to the town centre and very easy to reach, high-end and well-frequented. We are look forward to the collaboration with Branicks and to the chance to pamper and amaze both Augsburg’s residents and tourists or rail travellers with our pan-European cuisine.”

KoKoNo GmbH is a manager-owned chain of restaurants domiciled in Heidenheim, currently operating twelve pan-European restaurants in southern Germany. At HELIO, the restaurateur will be offering two concepts: a takeaway that focuses on sushi and an Asia food restaurant that lets diners prepare their own dishes using a table grill.

Branicks acquired the building complex at Viktoriastrasse 3 in Augsburg in 2019 within the framework of a third-party mandate. The HELIO has a total floor area of around 37,000 sqm that breaks down into units used by retail, office, gastronomy, entertainment and service businesses.

Branicks was advised by IPH GmbH, a retail real estate specialist during the letting process.

About Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). As of 30 September 2023, we manage a total of 355 assets with a combined market value of EUR 13.9 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

For more details, go to branicks.com.

