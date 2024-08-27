|
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: operational strength and significant debt reduction in the first half of 2024
Frankfurt am Main, August 27, 2024
Press release of the Branicks Group AG
Branicks Group AG: operational strength and significant debt reduction in the first half of 2024
Frankfurt am Main, August 27, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has made significant progress on its consolidation path in the first half of 2024 thanks to the high quality of its real estate assets and the resulting operational strength. The transaction target in the Commercial Portfolio of EUR 500 to 600 million for the year as a whole has already been largely achieved, funds from operations (after minority interests, before taxes) of EUR 19.4 million have been generated and significant progress has been made in reducing debt. Branicks therefore confirms the forecast for the year as a whole.
“With the sale of 15 properties with a total sales value of EUR 361 million, some of which were only notarized in the third quarter, we were a very active participant in a market that is only gradually picking up and achieved value-enhancing transaction successes. Together with another strong rental business and the further reduction of our costs, we have made good progress on our consolidation course. As promised, we have also significantly reduced our debt, which will greatly ease the burden on net interest income. Branicks delivers, and at speed,” said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, at the presentation of the figures for the first half of 2024.
H1 2024 financials:
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
Branicks Group AG at a Glance
1Per-share figures adjusted in accordance with IFRSs (average number of shares 6M 2024: 83,565,510 | 6M 2023: 83,565,510)
3Incl. full value of the Institutional Business
4Commercial Portfolio without properties to be repositioned and warehoused assets
