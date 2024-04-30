|
30.04.2024 07:00:35
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Operationally successful in a challenging 2023 financial year
|
EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Annual Report
Branicks Group AG: Operationally successful in a challenging 2023 financial year
Press release
Branicks Group AG: Operationally successful in a challenging 2023 financial year
Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, today published its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023 with an unqualified audit opinion. In a challenging environment, the 2023 financial year was concluded operationally successful and largely in line with the forecast.
The operational letting business again developed very positively in both major asset classes. By contrast, the recovery in the transaction business, which was originally expected in the market, did not materialize and was flat throughout the year.
Assets under management as the sum of the existing portfolio and assets managed by Branicks as part of the Institutional Business amounted to EUR 13.2 billion at the end of the financial year (2022: EUR 14.7 billion). The decline is the result of sales and a valuation effect of -6.0%.
Branicks reorganized its financial structures in 2023 and in the first months of the 2024 financial year, putting its financing on a reliable footing for the coming years. The halving of the bridge financing for the acquisition of VIB Vermögen AG and the scheduled repayment of the 2018/2023 corporate bond contributed to this in the 2023 reporting year. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Branicks reached agreements with its creditors on the repayment of a further partial amount of EUR 40 million of the VIB bridge financing and on a restructuring plan based on corporate planning audited by independent experts regarding the timing of the repayment of promissory note loans originally due in 2024 and the remaining VIB bridge financing. This has paved the way for a sustainable, financially stable future for the company.
CEO Sonja Wärntges comments: "Despite all the adversities of the real estate market, we have made it through 2023 successfully in operational terms. We are able to attract more and more tenants to our assets, and on good terms. We are continuing to invest in quality and sustainability. On this basis, we have set the course to be at the forefront when the sector recovers."
The Branicks Management Board had already announced in January 2024 that it would propose to the Supervisory Board and Management Board that no dividend be paid for the 2023 financial year due to the priority of stabilizing the company's financial position.
Key figures and results for the 2023 financial year
Letting performance up 19% on the previous year - like-for-like rental growth of 5.4%
Low transaction volume due to market environment
Significant increase in the green building quota and solid development of long-term calculable revenues in the Commercial Portfolio
Institutional business stable factor in a challenging environment
Balance sheet and real estate assets
Forecast 2024 - continued focus on operational strength and portfolio and cash flow optimization
Expansion of the business model to include the Renewables asset class
Focus on return to positive net cash flow and significant debt reduction
The 2023 annual report of Branicks Group AG was published today and is available on the company website at the following link: https://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/
Invitation to the conference call on April 30, 2024
The webcast (incl. replay) can be accessed via the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/branicks-2023-fy
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned ESG certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR Contact Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR Contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1892139
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1892139 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Analysen
|21.09.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.23
|BRANICKS Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.05.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.02.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09.02.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
|1,61
|11,02%