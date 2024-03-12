|
12.03.2024 09:30:07
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Public announcement of the court discussion and voting date on 26. March 2024 / 10:00 am
|
EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Miscellaneous
Branicks Group AG: Public announcement of the court discussion and voting date on 26. March 2024 / 10:00 am
Frankfurt am Main, 12. March 2024
Press release of BRANICKS Group AG
BRANICKS Group AG
Frankfurt am Main
ISIN DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG94
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Public restructuring case of
BRANICKS Group AG, Neue Mainzer Str. 32-36, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Frankfurt under registration number HRB 57679 (Company)
at Local Court Frankfurt am Main, file number 810 RES 3/24 B
Announcement of the court discussion and voting meeting on the restructuring plan submitted by the Company
Tuesday, 26. March 2024,10:00 am, Room 101 B, Building B, Local Court Frankfurt am Main, Gerichtsstraße 2, 60313 Frankfurt am Main.
The Company notified the competent Local Court of Frankfurt am Main - Restructuring Court - (Court) of a planned restructuring on 5 March 2024.
On 6 March 2024, the Company applied to the Court for the implementation of the court plan coordination procedure pursuant to Sections 23, 45 (1) no. 1, 84 et seq. StaRUG and attached a restructuring plan and annexes to the application.
On 8 and 11 March 2024, the court issued the following procedural orders and instructions, among others:
The date for the discussion and voting on the restructuring plan was scheduled for:
Tuesday, 26. March 2024,10:00 am,
Room 101 B, Building B, Gerichtsstraße 2, 60313 Frankfurt am Main
The meeting also serves to vote on a restructuring plan that may have been amended by the Company's representatives before or after the discussion in accordance with Section 45 (4) StaRUG and Section 240 InsO.
The restructuring officer is assigned the task of serving the summonses.
Notices:
Monday to Friday from 8.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. following enquiry by telephone.
An application pursuant to Section 63 (2) StaRUG to the effect that the requirements for a cross-group majority decision pursuant to Sections 26 to 28 StaRUG are not met due to an incorrect valuation of the company is only admissible if the applicant has already objected to the plan in the voting procedure.
It is pointed out that an immediate appeal (sofortige Beschwerde) against a subsequent court decision confirming the restructuring plan – after the plan has been accepted by the plan-affected parties (Sections 60 - 65 StaRUG) – is only admissible pursuant to Section 66 (2) StaRUG if the party filing the request
credibly demonstrates (glaubhaft machen) with evidence submitted that it is put in a substantially worse position as a result of the plan than it would have been without the restructuring plan and that this disadvantage cannot be compensated by a payment from the funds referred to in Section 64 (3) StaRUG.
12.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1856015
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1856015 12.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Analysen
|21.09.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.23
|BRANICKS Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.05.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.23
|BRANICKS Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.02.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09.02.23
|BRANICKS Group Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.07.23
|BRANICKS Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
|1,03
|0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX stabil -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.