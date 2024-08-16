EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Sale of four retail parks

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

Branicks Group AG: Sale of four retail parks



16.08.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, August 16, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG



Branicks Group AG: Sale of four retail parks

Further focusing of the portfolio in line with strategic objectives

Streamlined organization through merger of BBI AG with VIB AG

Well advanced with transaction target for 2024 in own portfolio

Frankfurt am Main, August 16, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has continued its course of strategic focusing and financial consolidation with the sale of four retail park properties to a leading US real estate investment manager. One property comes from the existing portfolio of Branicks AG. The other three belong to the portfolio of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft, a subsidiary of VIB Vermögen AG. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The annual rent for the four properties amounts to EUR 4.3 million. The cash inflow from the sale amounts to a good EUR 27 million. The sale, including the effect on rental income, the further focusing of the portfolio on the strategic asset priorities of the Branicks Group and the organizational streamlining of the Group contribute to the goals of the Performance Program 2024 and are in line with the independently audited restructuring plan adopted in the spring of this year.

The three properties owned by BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft are located in Bavaria - Pfaffenhofen, Simbach and Landshut. The property from the existing portfolio of Branicks AG is located in Stockstadt.

The Annual General Meetings of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG and VIB Vermögen AG approved the merger of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG with VIB Vermögen AG. This will streamline the structure of the Branicks Group.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com