EQS-News: Branicks Group AG sells retail property in Regensburg

Branicks Group AG sells retail property in Regensburg



14.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 14 March 2024.

Press release by Branicks Group AG

Sold out of the proprietary stock held in the Commercial Portfolio

Acquired by a private investor

Further implementation of “Performance 2024” action plan

Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”, ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, notarised in the first quarter of the year the disposal of a retail property in Regensburg. The property is a single-tenant building with a total lettable area of 5,900 sqm. It is let long-term to tedox KG, a trading company specialising in home improvement needs and home fabrics. The buyer is a private investor. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

“It is yet another sale that contributes to the target-oriented implementation of our ‘Performance 2024’ action plan while also sharpening our strategic focus on the logistics and office asset classes,” said Johannes von Mutius, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Branicks.

Branicks acquired the retail property, which is located at Donaustaufer Strasse 168 in Regensburg, for its Commercial Portfolio in 2007. In August 2023, Branicks renewed the lease agreement with tedox KG, which has tenant-occupied the property since early 2006, by another twelve years.



About the Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 355 assets with a combined market value of EUR 13.9 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

For more details, go to branicks.com.

