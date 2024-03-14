Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
14.03.2024 07:00:33

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG sells retail property in Regensburg

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Branicks Group AG sells retail property in Regensburg

14.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 14 March 2024.

Press release by Branicks Group AG

 

Branicks Group AG sells retail property in Regensburg

  • Sold out of the proprietary stock held in the Commercial Portfolio
  • Acquired by a private investor
  • Further implementation of “Performance 2024” action plan

Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”, ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, notarised in the first quarter of the year the disposal of a retail property in Regensburg. The property is a single-tenant building with a total lettable area of 5,900 sqm. It is let long-term to tedox KG, a trading company specialising in home improvement needs and home fabrics. The buyer is a private investor. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

 

“It is yet another sale that contributes to the target-oriented implementation of our ‘Performance 2024’ action plan while also sharpening our strategic focus on the logistics and office asset classes,” said Johannes von Mutius, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Branicks.

 

Branicks acquired the retail property, which is located at Donaustaufer Strasse 168 in Regensburg, for its Commercial Portfolio in 2007. In August 2023, Branicks renewed the lease agreement with tedox KG, which has tenant-occupied the property since early 2006, by another twelve years.


About the Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 355 assets with a combined market value of EUR 13.9 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

 

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

 

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

 

For more details, go to branicks.com.

 

 

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 


14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1858093

 
End of News EQS News Service

1858093  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858093&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)mehr Analysen

21.09.23 BRANICKS Group Reduce Baader Bank
03.08.23 BRANICKS Group Reduce Baader Bank
14.07.23 BRANICKS Group Buy Warburg Research
11.07.23 BRANICKS Group Halten DZ BANK
11.07.23 BRANICKS Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG) 1,00 -2,35% BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Börsen geben letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland setzt sich die Rekordrally nur bis Mittag fort, der DAX schloss leichter. An der Wall Street war ein schwacher Handelstag zu sehen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen