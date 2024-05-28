EQS-News: Branicks Group launches first fund in new renewables asset class

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): ESG/Funds

Branicks Group launches first fund in new renewables asset class



28.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Branicks Group launches first fund in new renewables asset class

Expansion of the business model by entering the future market of renewable energies

Tapping into additional attractive potential for returns and increase in value

Frankfurt, 28.05.2024 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, today announces the launch of its first renewable fund ‘Branicks Renewable Energy Fund S.C.S. SICAV-RAIF’. This is an Article 9 Impact Fund - classified as an ecological, economic and social contribution to achieving the European climate targets with a targeted average return of 8% p.a. and a planned volume of EUR 300 million.

The fund invests in technologically established and high-yield photovoltaic systems and onshore wind power plants in Northern, Central and Southern Europe. It also utilises technologies such as rooftop systems and charging stations.

The fund is the first concrete result of the cooperation with Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), which Branicks launched in April 2024 with the aim of establishing an independent ‘Renewables’ asset class. Encavis AM's many years of expertise as an independent asset manager and advisor for solar and wind power and Branicks' expertise in the structuring of investment vehicles complement each other perfectly.

Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG: ‘With our first renewable energy fund, we are launching the development of our new asset class Renewables. Growing sustainability awareness and a steadily rising demand for electricity coupled with the gradual phasing out of fossil fuels are forcing the generation of electricity on a CO2-free basis. The resulting dynamic growth opens up attractive potential for returns and increase in value. With our more than ten years of sustainability expertise and consistent ESG focus, this is an important strategic milestone for the further operational development of Branicks.’

The new Renewables asset class expands Branicks' focus on increasing value and returns in the area of sustainability, where Branicks sets standards and plays a pioneering role within the property sector. Among other things, the company is consistently driving forward the expansion of the green building ratio as the equivalent of ecological assets. At the end of 2023, this ratio was already 43.6%.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned ESG certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492