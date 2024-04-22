EQS-News: Calvert International AG acquires Emerging Energy Corporation AG

EQS-News: Calvert International AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Calvert International AG acquires Emerging Energy Corporation AG



22.04.2024 / 11:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Calvert International AG acquires Emerging Energy Corporation AG

- Share capital increases by 10 percent

- First step towards a listed African energy holding company

Frankfurt am Main, April 22, 2024

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Calvert International AG ("CIAG"), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, a fast-growing company specialized in the African energy sector, has acquired 100% of the shares in Emerging Energy Corporation AG ("EEC"). EEC develops the African market for hydrogen and renewable energies. The acquisition marks another major step towards becoming the leading listed holding company focused on the African energy sector. The transaction was carried out as part of a non-cash capital increase. The share capital of CIEAG has thus increased from 1,000,000 to 1,100,000 euros or shares.

EEC is a dynamically growing company with activities in the fields of hydrogen, biogas and decentralized solar solutions. The company is active on the African continent and holds minority stakes in biogas companies and off-grid solar developers. With the acquisition of EEC, CIAG is expanding into the fast-growing markets for decentralized solar and hydrogen solutions.

Jessica Stang, Head of Business Development at CIAG, comments: "The full acquisition of Emerging Energy is the starting signal for further expansion with the aim of building a strong energy holding company listed in Germany and active across Africa. With its strong presence in the African hydrogen and off-grid solar market, EEC is a very good opportunity for us to participate in the growth of the African energy market. We have seized this opportunity."

++ About CIAG

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company based in Frankfurt am Main that focuses on the African energy sector. CIAG's shares are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently acts as a management holding company for its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius and mainly provides growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.

++ About EEC

Emerging Energy Corp. AG is a company specializing in the development of the African energy sector and related infrastructure. EEC and its subsidiaries currently hold minority stakes in Sustainable Power Generation PTY Ltd, a developer of off-grid solutions in Africa, and in (B)energy Operations UG & Co KG, a non-profit biogas company.

Contact:

Ms. Jessica Stang, Investor Relations

ir@calvertinternationalag.com

T +49 69. 153 2944