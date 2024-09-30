EQS-News: Change in Management Board: Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp to leave as planned // Co-CEO Michael Zitz to become sole CEO from 1 October 2024

EQS-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Management Board: Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp to leave as planned // Co-CEO Michael Zitz to become sole CEO from 1 October 2024



30.09.2024 / 09:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in Management Board:

Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp to leave as planned // Co-CEO Michael Zitz to become sole CEO from 1 October 2024

An era comes to an end – after 30 years, including 25 years as a member of the board and 17 years as spokesman of the board, founder and Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp will leave as planned on 30 September 2024

No more dual leadership – Co-CEO Michael Zitz will be the sole CEO and spokesman of the management board of All for One from 1 October 2024

Co-CEO Michael Zitz with outgoing Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp

Filderstadt, 30 September 2024 – All for One Group SE bids farewell to its founder and Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp, who has built and expanded the All for One Group from an SAP system house to the number 1 among SAP partners in Europe over the past three decades. Co-CEO Michael Zitz, who over the past two years together with Lars Landwehrkamp has transformed the company into a leading international IT, consulting and service provider for all aspects of SAP and prepared the smooth transition at the top, will become the sole CEO and spokesman of the Group.

»Lars Landwehrkamp's entrepreneurial success story is impressive. He was a pioneer, leader and doer all rolled into one – from the very beginning to the present day. The departure of the long-standing CEO of the All for One Group marks the end of an era. With vision, foresight and charisma, Lars Landwehrkamp has confidently built and expanded All for One to become the number 1 among SAP partners in Europe. On behalf of the supervisory board of the All for One Group, I would like to thank Lars Landwehrkamp for his tireless and always forward-looking commitment over the many years. He has not only made All for One what it is today, but has also had a lasting cultural impact on the company with his incomparable personality«, explained All for One supervisory board chairman Josef Blazicek, adding: »With the appointment of Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz as Co-CEOs in 2022, we have carefully heralded the changeover at the top. With his cloud and SAP expertise, Michael Zitz brings exactly the skills that an All for One now needs to master the cloud transformation and the complex challenges in the markets. He will continue to consistently drive the development of the All for One Group into an international, cloud- and AI-centric consulting and service company.«

The 44-year-old Austrian Michael Zitz is co-founder of what is now All for One Customer Experience GmbH, which has been part of the group since 2016, and is considered a proven expert in all aspects of cloud and customer centricity. In 2021, he was appointed to the All for One management board for Group-wide sales management; since 2022, he has been managing the company as Co-CEO together with Lars Landwehrkamp. Michael Zitz on his new overall responsibility as CEO of the All for One Group: »All for One is a great company with great people – it is not without reason that we are one of the strongest SAP partners worldwide. Turning technology into business success – that's what drives us and that's what counts for our customers. I am very much looking forward to continuing the success story of All for One with my management board colleague Stefan Land, and our excellently positioned top management.«

Outgoing Co-CEO Lars Landwehrkamp: »I look back happily on an incredibly exciting three decades. All for One has shaped me over the years – and vice versa. For me, despite all the challenges, changes and decisions that accompanied me and often challenged me, there has always been one foundation on which everything stands: the culture in dealing with customers and employees. Right at the beginning of my collaboration with Michael, I realised that he and I share the same value system, that corporate and leadership culture also play an extremely central role for Michael. So I am leaving with the secure feeling that I am not only putting All for One in capable, but equally empathetic hands.«

About All for One Group SE

TURNING TECHNOLOGY INTO BUSINESS SUCCESS

The All for One Group is a leading international IT, consulting and service provider for all aspects of SAP. As the number 1 SAP partner worldwide for SAP transformations in the midmarket and SAP cloud business, the industry specialist supports its customers – including global players, hidden champions and world market leaders – in their business transformation. 3,000 experts use RISE & GROW with SAP as a digital platform as well as integrated, AI-supported cloud solutions to digitalise business processes, automate workflows or rethink services. More than 4,000 SME customers from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland place their trust in the combination of many years of SME experience, SAP expertise and industry and process know-how. All for One's core industries are mechanical and plant engineering, the automotive supply industry, life sciences, wholesale and professional services.

In financial year 2022/23, All for One Group SE generated sales of EUR 488 million. The company based in Filderstadt near Stuttgart in Germany is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:ll for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com