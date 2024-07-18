|
18.07.2024 17:59:14
EQS-News: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Management Board of PNE Group
|
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to the Supervisory Board and Management Board of PNE Group
Cuxhaven, 18 July 2024. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board Per Hornung Pedersen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 August 2024 on an interim basis, initially until 31 March 2025. Mr. Pedersen will resign from the Supervisory Board on 1 August 2024. Supervisory Board member Mr. Marc van’t Noordende will initially succeed him as Chairman of the Supervisory Board until a replacement has been found. The search for a new chairman has already started.
In addition, Mr Roland Stanze, who already works for PNE AG as Division Head/Executive Vice President, will also join the Management Board as COO with effect from 1 August 2024. The Management Board will thus be expanded to three members again.
The search for a new, permanent CEO is in an advanced stage. Mr Pedersen, who had previously been CEO of PNE AG, and Mr Stanze as the new COO together with the CFO, Harald Wilbert, will ensure continuity on the Management Board until a new permanent CEO is appointed.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board Per Hornung Pedersen comments: "We are very pleased that we have found an ideal addition to the Management Board from our own ranks in Mr Stanze. With his many years of experience in wind energy, he will support PNE AG in its current growth phase and continue to drive its future development. This puts us in an even better position to participate in the dynamics of the international wind energy market."
Roland Stanze adds: "PNE has grown strongly in recent years and has also reached a new magnitude in project realisation. We see a high level of dynamic in the markets and have a large number of projects in development and realisation. With our large pipeline of wind and PV projects, we are very well positioned to benefit from the resulting opportunities. We want to capitalise on these growth opportunities.”
Per Hornung Pedersen, born in 1953, is an independent management consultant in the field of renewable energies and has many years of international experience in the wind industry. Mr Pedersen holds a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting, a diploma in auditing and tax law and an MBA. Per Hornung Pedersen has been a member of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG since October 2015 and its Chairman since May 2017.
Roland Stanze, born in 1965, holds a degree in economics and has many years of experience in the wind industry since 1992 with extensive expertise in national and international project planning. He has played a key role in the national and international development of PNE AG since 1999. Since 2014, Mr Stanze has been Managing Director of WKN GmbH, a member of the PNE Group, and Authorised Representative as well as Division Head of Commercial Solutions at PNE AG.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
Contact:
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
18.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1949521
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1949521 18.07.2024 CET/CEST
