19.04.2024 14:58:50

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG announces the result of the Buyback offer for the 2020 bond

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Bond
CHAPTERS Group AG announces the result of the Buyback offer for the 2020 bond

19.04.2024 / 14:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On March 28, 2024, the company made a voluntary public buyback offer to the holders of the bearer bond (ISIN DE000A254TL0 / WKN A254TL) to repurchase a total nominal amount of up to EUR 9,000,000.00 at a purchase price of 91.07% of the nominal amount.

As a result, the company was offered a nominal amount of EUR 19,970,000.00 to repurchase. The company accepts the offers according to the terms of the buyback offer.

Settlement under the terms of the buyback offer of March 28,2024 is expected to take place on April 23,2024.


Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1885049

 
1885049  19.04.2024 CET/CEST

