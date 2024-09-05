EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG increases its stake in VMS platform Ookam Software GmbH from 80% to 100%

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

CHAPTERS Group AG increases its stake in VMS platform Ookam Software GmbH from 80% to 100%



Today, CHAPTERS Group AG announces that it increased its 80% stake in the VMS-platform Ookam Software GmbH to 100%. Ookam Software was founded in 2019 alongside Steffen von Bünau and Niels Reinhard and has successfully developed into a relevant platform in the small-scale VMS space having acquired 23 operating companies in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The team was expanded with additional business unit heads and the group has established sub-platforms in several industry-clusters with dedicated leadership.

Jan Mohr, CEO and Marlene Carl, CFO comment: “Steffen & Niels built a strong presence in the small-scale VMS space and attracted outstanding talent to join the team. We are pleased with the development over the past 5 years and grateful for Steffen’s & Niels’ contribution to shape CHAPTERS Group AG into what we are today. With CHAPTERS now owning 100%, we will focus on the organic and acquisitive growth within the already established clusters and alongside the business unit heads. This also provides us with additional flexibility to exploring additional debt financing opportunities to continue funding future growth.”

Marc Maurer, COO VMS adds: “We look forward to continuing the growth path that Steffen & Niels started with Ookam Software and work with the business unit heads and operational teams to further strengthen the level of peer accountability, an increased focus on organic growth, and invest in the creation and distribution of a set of best practices we call the Manuscript Method.”

Steffen von Bünau and Niels Reinhard comment: “We are extremely thankful to Jan, Mathias and Marlene for their support in the early phase of building Ookam Software. The teams’ pragmatic support was instrumental in helping us to build Ookam Software within a short time to a strong and growing VMS group with excellent growth prospects. CHAPTERS Group is an excellent partner for mission critical and entrepreneurial groups. It will be very exciting to watch how the team of allocators and operators continues the development of the CHAPTERS Group both regionally as well as in the particular verticals.”

The transaction was settled last week, the parties agreed that purchase price will not be disclosed.