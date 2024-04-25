25.04.2024 11:48:34

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG raises EUR 52m of funding commitments at EUR 24.70 per share for intended Capital Increase with Rights Issue in 2024

CHAPTERS Group AG raises EUR 52m of funding commitments at EUR 24.70 per share for intended Capital Increase with Rights Issue in 2024

As announced in the ad-hoc release of April 25, 2024, CHAPTERS Group AG has secured funding commitments for EUR 52m with a group of several leading family offices. Antheia, the family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify, led this round and builds on its existing investment in CHAPTERS Group.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG commented:

„Today’s announcement equips us with ample capital to continue the rapid growth of CHAPTERS Group. With 44 operating companies currently, we see compelling opportunities to not only continue to help our existing platforms acquire further operating businesses but also to build new platforms. With Antheia and also the continued support of our lead investors Sator Grove and Mitch Rales, we take additional steps toward realizing our vision to become the best home for mission critical businesses. My thanks goes out to our talented team, who has done great work over the last several years to earn the interest and support from this esteemed group of long-term investors. Now it is on us to deliver and scale the group commensurate with our ambitious goals.”

CHAPTERS Group intends to conduct a capital increase with rights issue from authorized capital later this year. The expected total amount to be raised is EUR 60m - 80m and will be decided on based upon the eventual quantum of deployment opportunities. New shares shall be issued at EUR 24.70 per share. The investors signed a binding backstop agreement, ensuring that up to EUR 52m of any non-subscribed shares will be placed at EUR 24.70 per share.


Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
