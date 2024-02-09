EQS-News: Circus Group Announces Uber Direct Partnership for Complete Fleet Integration

|
The integration of Uber’s white-label delivery-as-a-service, Uber Direct, merges Circus's expertise in the use of robotics and AI for the food-service industry with Uber's logistic efficiency, promising a superior dining experience for customers. Consequently, Circus adopts a more streamlined, asset-light business model, diminishing its reliance on an internal delivery fleet. Partnering with Uber allows the company to keep a constant focus on advancing its proprietary product developments in artificial intelligence and robotics.
By integrating Uber's API directly into Circus’s proprietary digital operating system CircusOS, the partnership facilitates an unchanged ordering process for customers. This technical synergy, achieved in a matter of weeks, exemplifies the successful cooperation between both companies' technology teams. Uber Direct is available in over 90 cities in Germany and in over 15 countries globally, presenting a long-term global rollout opportunity for Circus.
Reflecting on the partnership, Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and co-founder of Circus, emphasized the strategic focus of the company, "Our collaboration with Uber reinforces our focus on transforming the food service industry with artificial intelligence and robotics. This partnership naturally extends our capabilities into the logistics realm, leveraging Uber's last-mile delivery expertise and freeing us from the complexities of managing this segment ourselves. The synergy between Circus's innovative approach to food technology and Uber's logistical prowess underscores our dedication to efficiency and innovation. Moreover, Uber's global presence opens up significant avenues for our expansion, directly aligning with our growth objectives."
“This partnership with Circus aligns perfectly with Uber Direct’s capabilities in seamless delivery services. By combining Uber Direct’s tech and logistics capabilities with Circus’s innovative approach to food technology, we're set to streamline delivery processes, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring to both our services and the customers we serve", says Moritz Bernhard, Head of Uber Direct Germany.
|
1833719 09.02.2024 CET/CEST
