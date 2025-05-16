Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
16.05.2025 07:30:04
EQS-News: Circus SE wins Rational AG Commercial Director Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as VP Commercial
|
EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Circus SE wins Rational AG Commercial Director Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as VP Commercial
In his new role, Dr. Schwaller will oversee all global commercial operations and spearhead international sales activities. His appointment comes as Circus has started serial production of its autonomous meal supply system CA-1 Series 4, with deployments to customers like REWE starting later this year. His management addition marks a strategic milestone in scaling Circus’ go-to-market execution and expanding its customer footprint across Europe and beyond.
With a career that began in Michelin-starred kitchens and evolved into senior leadership roles at RATIONAL AG (XETRA: RAA), one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial kitchen equipment, Dr. Schwaller brings industry expertise and a rare combination of culinary insight, academic depth, and strategic acumen to the Circus team.
“Dr. Schwaller is probably the only chef in the world with a PhD in Economics and an impressive track record in global sales of professional kitchen technology,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. “We’re excited to welcome him on board to lead our global commercial expansion. His experience and vision are a tremendous asset for our next phase of growth.
“What Circus has built is nothing short of revolutionary,” said Dr. Maximilian Schwaller. “This is the most disruptive leap forward I’ve ever seen in the foodservice sector. I’m thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment and help bring intelligent, autonomous meal supply to markets worldwide.”
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company in the field of embodied AI and AI software for the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive sectors. With its core product, the CA-1 robot, Circus is a pioneer in applying embodied AI, integrating cutting-edge technologies into real-world operations, and transforming the food service industry. By combining advanced robotics, AI-driven software, and a mission to solve global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomous systems and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany and with a rapidly growing international presence, Circus leads the next generation of AI applications.
Circus SE
16.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Hongkongstrasse 6
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2138956
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2138956 16.05.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Circus SE wins Rational AG Commercial Director Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as VP Commercial (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Circus SE gewinnt Rational AG Vertriebsdirektor Dr. Maximilian Schwaller als VP Commercial (EQS Group)
|
15.05.25
|EQS-News: Circus SE to be Included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (EQS Group)
|
15.05.25
|EQS-News: Circus SE wird in den MSCI Global Micro Cap Index aufgenommen (EQS Group)
|
29.04.25
|EQS-News: Circus Introduces AI-Robot for Defense Operations (EQS Group)
|
29.04.25
|EQS-News: Circus bringt KI-Roboter für militärische Einsätze auf den Markt (EQS Group)
|
17.04.25
|EQS-News: Circus SE erhält europäisches Patent für Technologie seines KI-Roboters (EQS Group)
|
17.04.25
|EQS-News: Circus SE Secures European Patent Grant for Core Technology of its AI-Robot (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Circus SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Circus SE Inhaber-Akt
|17,15
|19,10%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZum Wochenausklang: Asiens Börsen im Minus
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notieren am Freitag in Rot.