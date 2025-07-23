EQS-News: Cleantech Innovator BioLargo's Hard Work Is Coming To Fruition

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Science

By Meg Flippin

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - July 23, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Dennis Calvert, president and CEO of Biolargo Inc. (OTC: BLGO), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access.

BioLargo is a cleantech and life sciences company that invents, develops and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems. The company creates subsidiaries and is currently focused on four areas: odor and VOC controls, PFAS groundwater remediation and treatment, battery storage technology and medical devices.

“All of these have had long development cycles, lots of R&D, big vision, huge competition and barriers to entry,” Calvert told Benzinga during the interview. “Now we’re at that point that it’s all starting to pay off, find the channel, make the deal, reap the harvest. We've been planting seeds for a long time.”

Among the businesses BioLargo is focused on, Calvert said he is excited about the company’s battery storage unit Cellinity, which recently received third-party validation. Cellinity is used in grid-scale battery energy storage applications. Calvert said battery storage is a hot market right now as it supports AI expansion, given that the energy available today is inefficient to meet the growing demand. As for the company’s future growth, Calvert says Biolargo is one of those companies that takes patience, but that long view is now starting to pay off.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlH4H2MrgLI

Featured image from Shutterstock.

