Biolargo Aktie

WKN DE: A0MLEC / ISIN: US09065A1007

23.07.2025 19:01:21

EQS-News: Cleantech Innovator BioLargo's Hard Work Is Coming To Fruition

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Science
Cleantech Innovator BioLargo's Hard Work Is Coming To Fruition

23.07.2025 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - July 23, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Dennis Calvert, president and CEO of Biolargo Inc. (OTC: BLGO), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access. 

BioLargo is a cleantech and life sciences company that invents, develops and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems. The company creates subsidiaries and is currently focused on four areas: odor and VOC controls, PFAS groundwater remediation and treatment, battery storage technology and medical devices.

“All of these have had long development cycles, lots of R&D, big vision, huge competition and barriers to entry,” Calvert told Benzinga during the interview. “Now we’re at that point that it’s all starting to pay off, find the channel, make the deal, reap the harvest. We've been planting seeds for a long time.” 

Among the businesses BioLargo is focused on, Calvert said he is excited about the company’s battery storage unit Cellinity, which recently received third-party validation. Cellinity is used in grid-scale battery energy storage applications. Calvert said battery storage is a hot market right now as it supports AI expansion, given that the energy available today is inefficient to meet the growing demand. As for the company’s future growth, Calvert says Biolargo is one of those companies that takes patience, but that long view is now starting to pay off. 

Watch the full interview here: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlH4H2MrgLI

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

23.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US09065A1007
EQS News ID: 2173838

 
End of News EQS News Service

2173838  23.07.2025 CET/CEST

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
