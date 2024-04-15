EQS-News: clearvise AG acquires project rights for 16.1 MWp solar park in Sardinia

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract

clearvise AG acquires project rights for 16.1 MWp solar park in Sardinia First clearPARTNERS cooperation project in Italy

Solar park has a planned capacity of 16.1 MWp

Signing opens up the Italian market for clearvise Frankfurt, 15 April 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces the signing of a purchase agreement for an Italian solar park.



The 16.1 MWp solar park is to be built on an industrial site in Sardinia. The development is at an advanced stage. It is expected to be ready for construction in the first quarter of 2025. The acquisition relates to the project rights for the first project from the clearPARTNERS development cooperation signed in December 2023 for five projects with a total planned capacity of around 125 MWp. The joint development pipeline is regionally diversified and the projects are spread across four of the seven Italian electricity price zones. The development is milestone-based. clearvise has an exclusive right to acquire 100% of the shares in each project.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, comments: „The signing of the purchase agreement for the project rights for our first Italian project is another milestone for clearvise. The market entry in Italy is thus taking shape. In addition to this solar park, the development of the other four projects in the pipeline is also progressing well thanks to the experience of our cooperation partner.“



clearvise is building up a regionally diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms and solar parks. Due to the high level of solar radiation in countries such as Italy, the aim is to achieve a high level of efficiency in the generation of electricity from PV systems. The successful expansion of the solar park portfolio makes a significant contribution to achieving the strategic goal of half of production from wind parks and half from solar parks. The aim is to develop Italy into a stable core market alongside Germany and France.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company focuses on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates value for all stakeholders with its individual models clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Andreas Riedel Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 (0)160 – 6938984 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email: andreas.riedel@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

