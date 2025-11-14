EQS-News: clearvise AG demonstrates stable development and plans long-termin dividend paypout

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

clearvise AG demonstrates stable development and plans long-termin dividend paypout



14.11.2025 / 08:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press release



clearvise AG demonstrates stable development and plans long-termin dividend paypout Consolidated revenue remains stable at EUR 27.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 19.1 million

Total production at 335.1 GWh due to weather conditions

Shareholder-friendly five-year dividend strategy planned Frankfurt, November 14, 2025 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy electricity producer with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, today published its interim report for the third quarter of 2025. Despite an extremely challenging market environment with unfavorable weather conditions, temporary grid shutdowns due to negative electricity prices, and subdued political tailwinds for renewable energies, clearvise showed stable operational development. The company generated solid earnings.



clearvise increased its adjusted EBITDA to EUR 19.1 million (9M 2024: EUR 18.5 million), highlighting the earnings strength of its diversified portfolio. Revenues were roughly on par with the previous year at EUR 27.4 million (9M 2024: EUR 27.5 million). The main reason for the stagnation in revenues was the below-average wind conditions in all core markets in the first quarter. Operating cash flow improved particularly significantly, increasing by more than 40% to EUR 17.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 12.6 million). The equity ratio as of September 30, 2025, was 37% (December 31, 2024: 42%).



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: "Our diversified YieldCo portfolio has once again proven to be robust. Despite weather-related influences, curtailments, and negative electricity prices, we were able to further strengthen our operating profitability. Particularly encouraging is the significant improvement in operating cash flow, which demonstrates our ability to make stable distributions and finance ourselves from our own resources. By the outsourcing oft he asset management to Tion Renewables, we are creating a clear separation. By focusing on our high-yield assets, we are increasing the efficiency of clearvise AG and creating optimal conditions for sustainable and predictable dividends for our shareholders."



Production behind schedule due to weather conditions

Electricity production amounted to 335.1 GWh in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: 351.2 GWh), down around 5% on the previous year. The decline was mainly due to a weak first quarter, with generation down around 9% as a result of below-average wind conditions across Europe. There was a slight recovery in the course of the year, particularly in photovoltaic systems, which increased their production by around 7% compared with the previous year. However, curtailments by grid operators and direct marketers meant that not all potentially generatable volumes could be fed into the grid. Adjusted for these curtailed but remunerated volumes, production would have amounted to around 361 GWh, which would have been above the previous year's level in operational terms.



Strategic realignment and outsourcing

As part of its strategic focus on the YieldCo model, in which the company generates stable cash flows for regular dividend distributions as a portfolio holder of renewable energy plants, clearvise AG will completely outsource its operational business to Tion Renewables GmbH as of January 1, 2026. As a service provider to clearvise AG, Tion Renewables will take over the asset management. Outsourcing will enable clearvise to achieve significant cost savings and efficiency gains. This will strengthen its future dividend capacity and support its positioning as a pure asset holder with stable and predictable income. The dividend proposal of €0.06 per share, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on July 4, 2025, laid the foundation for a long-term distribution policy.



Long-term dividend payout planned

As part of its strategic realignment to become a yield company, clearvise plans a long-term dividend payout. The aim is to enable shareholders to participate in the company's sustainable development and strong cash flows through a continuous and increasing dividend. Accordingly, the dividend of clearvise AG is to increase gradually in line with the development of operating earnings. This is based on the continuously growing cash flow from the solar and wind farms, whose interest and repayment expenses are decreasing as planned, thus enabling rising earnings.



The final amount of the proposed dividend will be determined after the audited financial statements for the respective year are available, taking into account the market and company situation, and will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board and Supervisory Board pursue the goal of ensuring a sustainable and reliable distribution policy in line with long-term value development (total return).



Outlook for full year 2025: stable development in a challenging market environment

At the time of publication of the interim report, the Management Board assumes that the 2025 business figures will be at the lower end of the published forecast range. Clearvise is thus once again demonstrating the resilience of its business model and continuing the stable development of recent years, even in a challenging market environment. Revenue based on secured prices is expected to range between approximately EUR 43.3 million and EUR 45.5 million. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 27.1 million and EUR 29.2 million.



The complete 2025 interim report is available on the company website under Investor Relations at clearvise.de.



Invitation to video conference

Petra Leue-Bahns will explain the results of the 2025 nine-month interim report, the strategic development towards the YieldCo model, the planned outsourcing as well as the dividend plan in a video conference on November 20, 2025, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Interested parties can register via the following link: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/07141f4f-6bd9-4ddb-9dbe-e9876092b4c1@92186156-b0a0-4d94-80d2-2d6e7348aaa2

About clearvise

cleavis AG is an producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News