clearvise Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWXA / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
|
24.09.2025 18:41:33
EQS-Adhoc: Implementation of the change in strategy: Complete outsourcing of operational business activities to Tion Renewables GmbH as part of the reorientation as a YieldCo
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
AD-HOC-News according to Art 17 of EU-Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Implementation of the change in strategy: Complete outsourcing of operational business activities to Tion Renewables GmbH as part of the reorientation as a YieldCo
Frankfurt, Sep. 24, 2025. clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) announces that the company's Management Board today approved the conclusion of an agreement to completely outsource all operational business areas to Tion Renewables GmbH. The company's Supervisory Board granted the necessary approval at its meeting today. The company concluded the corresponding outsourcing agreement immediately after the Supervisory Board's approval.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
