EQS-News: clearvise AG optimizes maintenance contracts for French wind farms with VESTAS turbines

clearvise AG optimizes maintenance contracts for French wind farms with VESTAS turbines clearvise and Vestas intensify partnership for wind farms in France

Early extension of full maintenance contracts at improved conditions

Important milestone for the French core market Frankfurt, 19 March 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces a further portfolio optimization for wind farms in France.



The early extension of the full maintenance contracts with Vestas to a term of 18 - 25 years of operation enables clearvise to benefit from improved conditions and an increased scope of services. The agreement includes the switch to energy availability and thus increases clearvise's medium to long-term planning security. The possibility of repowering was taken into account in the extension.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “The extended full maintenance contracts with Vestas, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, mark a significant milestone in our partnership. This agreement increases our competitiveness and brings us closer to our long-term goal of driving forward renewable energies in France.“



France is a core market for clearvise AG. clearvise already operates six French wind farms with an installed capacity of around 60 MW and recently concluded a clearPARTNERS cooperation agreement, which has also led to technological diversification towards solar in France.



About clearvise clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company focuses on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates value for all stakeholders with its individual models clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( www.clearvise.com ). Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Andreas Riedel Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 (0)160 – 6938984 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-mail: andreas.riedel@clearvise.com E-mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

