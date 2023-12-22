EQS-News: clearvise AG signs further clearPARTNERS development cooperation agreement for around 125 MWp in Italy

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Alliance

clearvise AG signs further clearPARTNERS development cooperation agreement for around 125 MWp in Italy



22.12.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Corporate News

clearvise AG signs further clearPARTNERS development cooperation agreement for around 125 MWp in Italy

Regionally well diversified ~125 MWp development portfolio includes five Italian photovoltaic projects

Market entry in Italy

Experienced project developer as cooperation partner

Frankfurt, December 22, 2023 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, today signed another clearPARTNERS development cooperation agreement. This comprises a portfolio of five Italian ground-mounted photovoltaic projects with a planned approved capacity of ca. 125 MWp.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: "With the conclusion of this 125 MWp clearPARTNERS development cooperation, we are opening up Italy as a new core market alongside Germany and France. With our cooperation partner, we have gained a developer with many years of experience in the successful development of Italian solar projects and an excellent network in the Italian solar industry. This attractive pipeline therefore makes a significant contribution to our declared goal of producing half of our electricity from wind and solar, which is particularly important in terms of optimizing power purchase agreements (PPAs)."

It is a regionally well-diversified development portfolio in various stages of development that covers four of the seven Italian electricity price zones. Construction and commissioning are currently expected to take place in 2025/2026.

