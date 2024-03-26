EQS-News: clearvise AG signs long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for French solar park

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract

clearvise AG signs long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for French solar park



26.03.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

clearvise AG signs long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for French solar park

clearvise concludes first corporate PPA

Another important milestone for the French core market

clearvise continues to optimise its portfolio with this deal

Frankfurt, 26 March 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, announces the signing of a long-term power supply contract for the French solar park Chassiecq with Tokai COBEX Savoie. The Japanese Tokai COBEX Group is a global manufacturer of carbon and graphite fibre products used in a wide range of industries.



The 36.4 MWp Chassiecq solar park in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is scheduled to be connected to the grid at the end of the second half of 2024 and is expected to generate more than 47 GWh of electricity per year. Under the PPA, Tokai COBEX will purchase all the energy produced by the Chassiecq solar park for its two French factories over a total term of 11 years. The Chassiecq solar park is the first project in clearvise's French clearPARTNERS pipeline. Together with its cooperation partners, Hamburg-based LNF Energy and a French developer, clearvise is realizing the development, financing and construction of the project.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, comments: “We are very pleased to have found an internationally renowned partner in Tokai COBEX, which is committed to sustainability in the energy supply of its plants. The conclusion of the first corporate PPA is an important milestone in clearvise's portfolio strategy. We are consistently expanding our generation portfolio to optimally cover the electricity requirements of industrial customers.“



Andrzej Hotlos, CEO of Tokai COBEX: "This marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a net-zero future and emphasises our commitment to promoting sustainable developments for our customers. With clearvise AG we found a reliable partner and we are looking forward to a fruitful, long-term relationship.“



Le Hoang Nguyen, Managing Partner of LNF Energy GmbH & Co. KG, adds: "The conclusion of the PPA with Tokai COBEX is a good example of how the implementation of the project benefits from good cooperation. We are pleased that we were able to further contribute to the success of the joint project with our expertise and network."



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company focuses on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates value for all stakeholders with its individual models clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE. The clearvise AG share (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) has been listed since 2011 and is currently traded on the open markets of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (



About Tokai COBEX

Tokai COBEX, a subsidiary of the Tokai Carbon Group, is globally recognized for its specialization in manufacturing high-quality carbon and graphite products. The company boasts a team of seasoned professionals who offer innovative solutions, technical expertise, and extensive knowledge in product development and application. Their core strengths lie in their deep understanding of raw materials, application know-how, and manufacturing processes across industries such as primary aluminum, pig iron, silicon metal, and ferro-alloys. With a well-established service network, Tokai COBEX efficiently caters to regional and industry-specific needs (

