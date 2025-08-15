EQS-News: clearvise increases earnings in the first half of 2025 and confirms outlook despite challenging market conditions

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

15.08.2025

Adjusted EBITDA rises to EUR 13.6 million

Total production amounts to 220.0 GWh

Outlook for the 2025 financial year confirmed Frankfurt, 15 August 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, published its half-year financial report 2025 today. The Company increased its adjusted EBITDA by around 5% to EUR 13.6 million in the first half of the year (6M 2024: EUR 13.0 million) thanks to portfolio optimizations. This increase in earnings was achieved despite lower electricity production due to poor wind conditions and curtailments.



Below-average wind conditions in all core markets led to a decline in revenue of around 4% to EUR 18.2 million in the first half of the year (6M 2024: EUR 18.9 million). Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 10.8 million (6M 2024: EUR 15.2 million). The equity ratio was 38% as of June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 42%).



Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, comments: “In the first half of 2025, our business was particularly affected by regular curtailments. The technical capabilities of our parks would have allowed significantly higher electricity production. In addition, weak wind conditions made market conditions difficult. I am very pleased that we were nevertheless able to increase our EBITDA. This underscores the excellent positioning of our portfolio with long-term secured revenues.”



Production impacted by weak first quarter – PV systems with significant increase

Electricity production in the first six months amounted to 220.0 GWh, down 14.4 GWh or 6.1% on the previous year (6M 2024: 234.4 GWh). This was mainly due to an exceptionally weak first quarter with 9.3% less production compared to the previous year, caused by below-average wind conditions throughout Europe. The second quarter saw a significant recovery, particularly in PV systems. These increased their production by around 13.5% compared to the previous year. Without regular curtailments by grid operators and direct marketers, total production would have been around 236.1 GWh, slightly above the previous year's level. PV production accounts for around 39% of the portfolio's total production.



Strategy change planned – positioning as a YieldCo

Against the backdrop of changed market conditions, clearvise plans to initiate a change in strategy. This envisages positioning the company as a YieldCo, i.e. a company with stable, predictable distributions from its existing portfolio of European wind and solar parks with the aim of optimizing dividend distributions to shareholders. As part of this change in strategy, clearvise is considering the partial or complete outsourcing of operational business areas to Tion Renewables GmbH.



Outlook for full year 2025 confirmed

Despite the challenging market conditions, clearvise confirms its outlook for the current financial year. Taking into account projects currently in operation and those under construction, the Management Board anticipates annual electricity production to be between 529 and 557 GWh. Revenues based on secured prices are expected to be in a range of around EUR 43.3 million to EUR 45.5 million. Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 27.1 million and EUR 29.2 million.



The full interim statement H1 2025 is available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section at https://clearvise.de/en/ .

About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Tel.: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Tel.: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-Mail: ir@clearvise.com E-Mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de



