30.04.2024 09:00:08

EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: First quarter 2024 earnings call invitation

EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital AG: First quarter 2024 earnings call invitation

30.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: First quarter 2024 earnings call invitation

 

DÜSSELDORF, 30 April 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its first quarter 2024 financial results and highlights on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The 1Q 2024 Financial Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.


Earnings call

A live video webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CEST on 8 May 2024 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

To register for this video webcast, please go to:

https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ROWOqQK5RzavFPrehYobbw

Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered after the presentations.

A video recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the webcast at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Media Relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111

 

Financial calendar

1Q 2024 Financial report & earnings call Wednesday 8 May 2024
2Q/6M 2024 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 8 August 2024
3Q/9M 2024 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 7 November 2024

 

About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.

 


30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A35JS40
WKN: A35JS4
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1892055

 
End of News EQS News Service

1892055  30.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892055&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cliq Digital AG 15,68 -2,12% Cliq Digital AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen