|
23.04.2024 18:00:02
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Supervisory Board approves Management Board contract extensions
|
EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CLIQ Digital AG: Supervisory Board approves Management Board contract extensions
DÜSSELDORF, 23 April 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CLIQ Digital AG yesterday unanimously decided to extend the appointments of Mr Luc Voncken (53) as CEO and Mr Ben Bos (62) as Member of the Management Board for five years until the 31 May 2029. With this renewed appointment, CLIQ Digital AG has ensured continuity and stability in its management and sent an important signal for the further development of the company.
Luc Voncken has been CEO of CLIQ Digital AG since 20 November 2012 and Ben Bos has been a member of the Management Board since 11 July 2014.
Supervisory Board statement
“We are delighted that Luc and Ben will continue the success story of CLIQ Digital in the coming years,” said Dr Mathias Schlichting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CLIQ Digital AG. “Together with their first-class team, they have played a decisive role in recent years in the development and sustainable orientation towards a successful future.”
Contact
Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company that distributes subscription-based streaming services that bundle films & series, music, audio books, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content via its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ has become a specialist in online advertising and the design of streaming services tailored to specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 people from 40 different countries as of 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A35JS4, ISIN: DE000A35JS40) and is a member of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ Digital. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.
23.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS40
|WKN:
|A35JS4
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1887479
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1887479 23.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Vorstandsvertragsverlängerungen (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Supervisory Board approves Management Board contract extensions (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: Ordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenzahlung in Höhe von 257.596,56 € (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of € 257,596.56 (EQS Group)