31.01.2024 07:30:15
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital announces record EBITDA and operating free cash flow in 2023
CLIQ Digital announces record EBITDA and operating free cash flow in 2023
DÜSSELDORF, 31 January 2024 – Today, the CLIQ Digital Group announces its preliminary and unaudited 2023 headline financial results. On 22 February 2024, the FY 2023 audited annual report will be published and presented by Management during an earnings call.
FY 2023 performance
4Q 2023 performance
2024 outlook
The Group will disclose its full year 2024 outlook on 22 February 2024.
Management statement
“Despite facing some challenges, 2023 was another successful year for CLIQ – both financially, with our record-breaking sales, earnings and free cash flow generation, as well as operationally, with new markets and the introduction of cliq.de,” said Luc Voncken, CEO. “In 2023, we also grew creatively and were able to test and trial new exciting ideas and processes, which promise to create significant value for our business model, corporate culture and overall Group performance going forward.”
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
