|
08.05.2024 07:30:13
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
|
EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
DÜSSELDORF, 8 May 2024 - CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its first quarter 2024 unaudited financial report.
Performance
Operational indicators
Share buyback programme
The Group will continue to buy back shares within the share buyback programme initiated in February this year. This programme is testament to CLIQ Digital’s conviction in its operational strength and the objectives of its growth strategy.
In the first quarter 2024, the Group repurchased 64,800 treasury shares at an average share price of €17.50, which equalled 10% of the maximum buyback volume and 1% of the total share capital. From 16 April until 3 May 2024 (included), CLIQ repurchased further 46,578 treasury shares at an average share price of €15.21.
Revised outlook
For the full year 2024, organic Group sales are expected to be between €300 and €330 million (previously: €360 and €380 million). Total customer acquisition costs are forecast to be between €120 and €140 million (previously: between €150 and €170 million) and EBITDA is thereby expected to range between €26 and €30 million (previously €52 and €58 million).
The mid-term Group sales target is to achieve a run rate during the fourth quarter of 2025, which realises an annual revenue of more than €500 million going forward.
Management Board statement
“The Group’s performance in the first quarter was more disappointing than originally expected,” said Luc Voncken, CEO of CLIQ Digital AG. “Tougher market conditions, weaker sales and special items for the Group-wide transformation led primarily to the poor results. We have taken appropriate action and we see the business recovering at present. I am confident and committed to realise our revised 2024 guidance and mid-term target.”
Earnings call
A live video webcast conducted in English will be held today at 2.00 p.m. CEST with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
To register for this video webcast, please go to:
https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ROWOqQK5RzavFPrehYobbw
Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered after the presentations.
A video recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the webcast at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company that distributes subscription-based streaming services that bundle films & series, music, audio books, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content via its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ has become a specialist in online advertising and the design of streaming services tailored to specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 people from 40 different countries as of 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A35JS4, ISIN: DE000A35JS40) and is a member of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ Digital. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.
[1] normalised
08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS40
|WKN:
|A35JS4
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1898035
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1898035 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital berichtet über die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2024 (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital AG: Anpassung des Ausblicks für 2024 auf Basis der vorläufigen Q1-Finanzzahlen (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 revised based on preliminary Q1 financials (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Anpassung des Ausblicks für 2024 auf Basis der vorläufigen Q1-Finanzzahlen (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 revised based on preliminary Q1 financials (EQS Group)