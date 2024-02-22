EQS-News: CLIQ Digital reports full year 2023 results

|
22.02.2024
CLIQ Digital reports full year 2023 results
CLIQ Digital reports full year 2023 results
DÜSSELDORF, 22 February 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its audited full year 2023 financial statements.
Performance
Operational indicators
Outlook
For the full year 2024, Group sales are expected to be between €360 and €380 million, driven by stronger marketing activities (between €150 and €170 million customer acquisition costs). EBITDA is thereby expected to range between €52 and €58 million.
The mid-term Group sales target is to achieve a run rate during the fourth quarter of 2025, which realises an annual revenue of more than €500 million going forward.
Management statement
“2023 was another year of significant growth for our Group and overall, a very profitable one. We again made very good progress in strengthening our business and expanding our proven and successful business model to new countries and regions,” said Luc Voncken, CEO. “In 2024, we will continue to focus steadfastly on improving conversions and growing as well as future-proofing our business,” said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
Earnings call
A live video webcast conducted in English will be held today at 2.00 p.m. CET with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
To attend the video webcast, prior registration of contact details is required at:
https://quadia.live/65b7cf602408295a9c0d71b5/registration
Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CET via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered after the presentations.
A video recording of the webcast will be available after the webcast at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.
[1] Following a strategic realignment, the business activities relating to the (ad-funded) digital marketing services were discontinued as of 3Q 2022.
