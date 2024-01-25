25.01.2024 14:07:30

EQS-News: CMI Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Cummins, Inc.

CMI Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Cummins, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY - 65b1a058da846f373deacaa7.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cummins Inc. (“Cummins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMI). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired Cummins securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

65b1a058da846f373deacaa7_1On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”) issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that "[e]ngine manufacturer Cummins Inc. today disclosed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines."  According to the DOJ press release, the “$1.675 Billion Penalty Would Be Largest Ever for a Clean Air Act Violation and the Second Largest Ever Environmental Penalty.”

Following this news, Cummins's stock price fell $7.01 per share, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 per share on December 22, 2023.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey.  With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand.  Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients.  For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


