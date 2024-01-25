EQS-News: CMI Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Cummins, Inc.

EQS-News: Kaplan Fox / Key word(s): Financial

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cummins Inc. ("Cummins" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMI).

If you acquired Cummins securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us.

On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”) issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that "[e]ngine manufacturer Cummins Inc. today disclosed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines." According to the DOJ press release, the “$1.675 Billion Penalty Would Be Largest Ever for a Clean Air Act Violation and the Second Largest Ever Environmental Penalty.”



Following this news, Cummins's stock price fell $7.01 per share, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 per share on December 22, 2023.

