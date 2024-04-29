EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical successfully completes share buyback program

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CompuGroup Medical successfully completes share buyback program



29.04.2024 / 14:49 CET/CEST

CompuGroup Medical successfully completes share buyback program

Target reached before expiration date

Company acquires 500,000 shares

Volume of EUR 14.6 million

Koblenz - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) has ended its share buyback program successfully on April 26 shortly before the expiration date. The target of a maximum of 500,000 shares to be acquired was reached last Friday. The volume acquired corresponds to approximately 0.93% of the Company´s share capital. The company announced the start of the program on March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on March 26, 2024.

The weighted average price per share acquired was EUR 29.26, the total volume of the buyback was EUR 14.6 million. The general partner of CGM had granted a volume of up to EUR 15.5 million for the buyback.

CFO Daniela Hommel said: "We are pleased with the successful share buyback. By acquiring own shares we are confirming our confidence in the future of our company and are expanding our options for further strategic development."

The shares were purchased exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading) by a bank commissioned by CGM. The Company's own shares acquired through the buyback program can be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2021.

Further information on the share buyback program and the upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting on 22 May can be found on the website at https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en.html.