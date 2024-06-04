EQS-News: Cybersecurity Incident at Synnovis in UK

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Statement

Cybersecurity Incident at Synnovis in UK



04.06.2024 / 20:46 CET/CEST

SYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB", FSE: SYAB) confirms that Synnovis, a partnership between two London-based hospital Trusts and SYNLAB UK & Ireland, was the victim of a cyber-attack on 3 June 2024.

A taskforce of IT experts from Synnovis and the National Health Service in UK (NHS England) is working diligently to fully assess the impact the attack has had, and to take the appropriate action needed. Synnovis is working closely with NHS Trust partners to minimise the impact on patients and other service users.

It is an isolated incident to Synnovis with no connection to the cyber-attack on SYNLAB Italy on 18 April 2024. The rest of the SYNLAB Group including the other SYNLAB facilities in the UK are not impacted.

Regrettably this is affecting patients, with some activity already cancelled or redirected to other providers as urgent work is prioritised. Synnovis is working under high pressure to minimise the impact and update patients and partners on further developments.

SYNLAB and Synnovis apologize for the impact resulting from this criminal attack.



About SYNLAB

SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

SYNLAB operates in more than 30 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 27,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Group’s worldwide success.

SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of €2.64 billion in 2023.

Ticker symbol: SYAB; ISIN: DE000A2TSL71

SYNLAB – forward looking statements

This document does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction.

Statements made in this document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes", "expects”, “expected”, "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "pro forma", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", “estimated”, or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and SYNLAB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.