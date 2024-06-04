|
04.06.2024 20:46:37
EQS-News: Cybersecurity Incident at Synnovis in UK
|
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
Cybersecurity Incident at Synnovis in UK
SYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB", FSE: SYAB) confirms that Synnovis, a partnership between two London-based hospital Trusts and SYNLAB UK & Ireland, was the victim of a cyber-attack on 3 June 2024.
A taskforce of IT experts from Synnovis and the National Health Service in UK (NHS England) is working diligently to fully assess the impact the attack has had, and to take the appropriate action needed. Synnovis is working closely with NHS Trust partners to minimise the impact on patients and other service users.
It is an isolated incident to Synnovis with no connection to the cyber-attack on SYNLAB Italy on 18 April 2024. The rest of the SYNLAB Group including the other SYNLAB facilities in the UK are not impacted.
Regrettably this is affecting patients, with some activity already cancelled or redirected to other providers as urgent work is prioritised. Synnovis is working under high pressure to minimise the impact and update patients and partners on further developments.
SYNLAB and Synnovis apologize for the impact resulting from this criminal attack.
– Ends –
For more information:
About SYNLAB
SYNLAB – forward looking statements
This document does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction.
Statements made in this document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes", "expects”, “expected”, "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "pro forma", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", “estimated”, or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and SYNLAB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.
04.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1918021
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1918021 04.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.06.24
|ROUNDUP/Hacker greifen Laborkette Synlab erneut an: 'Auswirkungen' für Patienten (dpa-AFX)
|
04.06.24
|Hacker greifen Laborkette Synlab erneut an - 'Auswirkungen' für Patienten (dpa-AFX)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-News: Cybersecurity-Vorfall bei Synnovis in Großbritannien (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-News: Cybersecurity Incident at Synnovis in UK (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|SYNLAB-Aktien steigen deutlich: Cinven unterbreitet Aktionären Kaufangebot für De-Listing (dpa-AFX)
|
31.05.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SYNLAB AG
|11,10
|0,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen klar schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlor ebenso. An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag leicht freundlich zu. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.