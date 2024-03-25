EQS-News: DATAGROUP Acquires ISC Innovative Systems Consulting AG

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Takeover

DATAGROUP Acquires ISC Innovative Systems Consulting AG



25.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, March 25, 2024: DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) announces the acquisition of the IT consulting service provider ISC Innovative Systems Consulting AG. With the acquisition, DATAGROUP strengthens its expertise in the SAP area and gains further presence in Southern Germany. ISC is already the third acquisition in the current fiscal year.

ISC was founded in 1998 and most recently generated annual revenues of around EUR 12.5m with a low double-digit EBIT margin. Around 50 employees at the Rosenheim and Montabaur sites provide SAP-related consulting and IT services for medium-sized companies. ISC specializes in S/4 HANA transformations, SAP implementation, value-added reselling of SAP licenses and the development of individual cloud-based SAP solutions. The acquisition of ISC will enable DATAGROUP to further expand its position in the growing SAP consulting and services market. The founder and CEO of the company, Peter Heinold, will remain on board after the takeover by DATAGROUP and will share responsibility for the further development of the SAP business. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

"ISC AG is a great addition to the 'DATAGROUP family' and strengthens our position as one of the leading IT service providers in Germany. The ISC team of experts with its extensive experience and expertise complements and expands our range of high-quality SAP consulting and services very well", says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. "The broad customer base in southern Germany also offers interesting opportunities for cross-selling and upselling from our CORBOX full-service portfolio."

"By becoming part of DATAGROUP, we can now offer an even more comprehensive and diverse IT service portfolio and thus offer our customers significant added value," says Peter Heinold. "There are also interesting prospects for our employees."

For DATAGROUP, the acquisition is the 34th takeover since the IPO in 2006 and, after conplus and iT TOTAL, already the third in the current fiscal year 2023/2024. DATAGROUP is very experienced in the integration and further development of IT service providers and plans to continue its inorganic growth path through further company acquisitions. DATAGROUP is systematically exploring the market. For example, regional system houses on their way to becoming IT service providers such as iT TOTAL are attractive. However, companies that strengthen the CORBOX core business, have a high level of digitization competence or IT service providers in the SME target customer market such as conplus.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Around 3,500 employees at locations throughout Germany design, implement and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider and manages the IT workplaces of medium-sized and large companies as well as public-sector clients worldwide. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is characterized above all by an optimal integration of the new companies. DATAGROUP actively participates in the consolidation process through its "buy and turn around" or "buy and build" strategy.

www.datagroup.de

