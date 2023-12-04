EQS-News: DATAGROUP again scores top marks in customer satisfaction

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Study results

DATAGROUP again scores top marks in customer satisfaction



Above-average rating for the ninth consecutive year in a study conducted by Whitelane Research on IT sourcing market in Germany

Pliezhausen, 04 December 2023. In this year’s study of market research institute Whitelane Research, DATAGROUP has again reached a top placement. The recently published research on IT sourcing in Germany shows an above-average customer satisfaction of 77 % for DATAGROUP and an average satisfaction of 74 % across all surveyed IT service providers. This means a top placement for the ninth consecutive year and eighth place in the ranking which includes significantly more competitors than in the previous year.

“Outstanding IT services provided as a partner at eye-level for our customers are a core promise of our business. I am therefore delighted that we have again scored top marks in the Whitelane study”, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. “This outcome also serves as an encouragement to us that we are on the right track by focusing our business on customer satisfaction. At the same time, we are constantly working on developing our portfolio in a future-oriented manner, at the moment, for instance in the areas of AI, security services and cloud.” As such, DATAGROUP is active in exactly those fields which the study has identified as Top 5 investment areas among the respondents.

More than 245 persons from IT outsourcing customer companies were surveyed for the study. All respondents together hold more than 700 IT sourcing contracts and more than 800 cloud sourcing contracts. Consequently, this research is the most comprehensive study on the IT sourcing market in Germany.

Customers have been convinced particularly by DATAGROUP’s workplace services but also by their cloud and infrastructure services. And the company is well positioned in application services and security services. An above-average number of customers consider the prices of DATAGROUP’s service to be standard market prices. This and the overall satisfaction are drivers for a high customer loyalty.

“Our CORBOX business with longer term contracts and the loyalty of our customers ensure reliable income streams and a sustainable business development”, says Andreas Baresel in connection with DATAGROUP’s business model. That these services will remain in demand is demonstrated by the Whitelane survey: Two thirds of the companies surveyed want to outsource their IT services to the same extent as before or to a higher extent.

The full IT outsourcing services of DATAGROUP are bundled in the CORBOX core product, a modular suite of IT services that can be flexibly combined. The CORBOX covers the whole range of corporate IT but can provide individual services as a flexible resource because of the modular design. All service processes of the CORBOX are certified, standardized and quality-assured according to ISO 20000. As a result, DATAGROUP’s services enable customers to focus on their core business. This is also the reason most frequently given by the respondents as a motivation for IT outsourcing.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.



About Whitelane Research

Whitelane Research is an independent organization which is exclusively focused on IT sourcing throughout Europe. In its unique and in-depth annual studies on IT sourcing, Whitelane questions the CIO of organizations with the highest IT spending in different countries on their sourcing plans and IT and cloud service providers. Further information under www.whitelane.com.



