EQS-News: DATAGROUP Again Sponsor of the jazzopen in Stuttgart in 2024

DATAGROUP Again Sponsor of the jazzopen in Stuttgart in 2024

DATAGROUP Again Sponsor of the jazzopen in Stuttgart in 2024

Pliezhausen, 25 January 2024. In 2024, DATAGROUP will again support the jazzopen in Stuttgart and thus continues its long-term commitment for this cultural highlight. The IT service provider has promoted this music event since 2017. It is one of the Top 3 jazz & beyond festivals in Europe. From 18 July until 29 July 2024, international stars and upcoming talents from the jazz, pop and rock scenes will make the audience dance, sing, and celebrate during their live acts in the Stuttgart city center. “This year, two significant anniversaries coincide: We are proud to again be a sponsor of the 30th edition of the jazzopen, the unique music festival in Stuttgart, close to our headquarters in Pliezhausen, in the year of our 40th company jubilee. Local commitment and promotion of culture are vital parts of our sustainable corporate strategy, which makes us one of the strongest IT service providers in Germany”, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. All employees of DATAGROUP are offered exclusive discounts on the tickets for all acts of the jazzopen, which is a special opportunity to enjoy the music.

International stars like Lenny Kravitz, Sam Smith, Jamie Cullum and Sting will shake the stage on Stuttgart’s Schlossplatz in this summer as well. On top, a legend of the German music scene will add to the line-up: Herbert Grönemeyer. The other stages in Stuttgart’s city center, for instance in the Old Castle or the BIX jazzclub, will feature curated performances from musicians. Additionally, the popular “Jazz for Kids” event and the “jazzopen playground BW”, a competition for upcoming artists, have again found their way into the festival’s program.

Sustainability and social responsibility are an integral part of the jazzopen: There is a free music program on the open stages to make the festival accessible for everyone. Since 2014, the jazzopen has been climate neutral by compensation through climate certificates. The festival ticket is valid for public transport on the event day in the Stuttgart transport network in this year as well. Music fans can drive directly into the center of Stuttgart by public transport in an eco-friendly manner.
 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX service portfolio, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. With the majority of the shares still being held by the family, social and ecological responsibility is at the heart of DATAGROUP. Countless initiatives for social and cultural commitment, for energy-efficient management and sustainable governance have been initiated by and together with employees of the DATAGROUP family. More under www.datagroup.de/esg

 

About jazzopen

Founded in 1994, the jazzopen has become one of the leading jazz & beyond festivals in Europe in 30 years. Under the motto “Be Jazz, be Open”, the festival every year presents international acts with a line-up from jazz, blues, soul and pop on four main stages – Schlossplatz, the Old Castle, BIX Jazzclub and SpardaWelt Event Center – and turns the regional capital into a hotspot for music fans with some 50,000 visitors. It is not without reason that the jazzopen has been awarded the annual Live Entertainment Award (LEA) as “Festival of the Year 2017” and as “Concert of the Year 2018” for the concert of Kraftwerk with a live video stream to astronaut Dr. Alexander Gerst in the ISS space station. Mord under www.jazzopen.com

